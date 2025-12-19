Getty Images
FIFA in tournament chaos after third-place playoff suspended by lightning storm and result determined by committee
FIFA abandon Arab Cup third-place clash — committee decides result
The FIFA Arab Cup third-place playoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was suspended and later abandoned due to severe weather conditions around the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The match, staged in front of a crowd at the 45,000-capacity venue, had reached half-time goalless, with both sides still battling to secure third place in the competition.
As players prepared to return for the second half, match officials assessed worsening conditions around the stadium. With lightning storms in close proximity, the referee took the decision to halt proceedings in the interest of safety, preventing the second half from getting underway.
The fixture was subsequently abandoned entirely rather than rescheduled or moved to an alternative venue. FIFA confirmed that no further football would be played and announced that the outcome of the match would instead be determined through an internal committee process rather than on the field.
Saudi Arabia and UAE share joint-third place at Arab Cup
The decision marked a rare and controversial intervention by FIFA in a competitive fixture. Third-place playoffs are often treated as secondary to finals, but they still carry significance in terms of rankings, prize money and competitive integrity, making the abandonment of the match particularly notable.
The Arab Cup third-place playoff was part of the tournament’s second edition under FIFA jurisdiction and the 13th overall in its history. While weather-related delays are not uncommon in football, it is highly unusual for a match to be abandoned outright and resolved administratively rather than completed at a later date.
Following the suspension, there was an extended delay before FIFA confirmed the final outcome. After a four-hour wait, football’s governing body announced that the third-place playoff would officially be declared a 0-0 draw, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates both awarded joint third place.
FIFA release statement on Arab Cup third-place playoff
A Fifa statement said: “The Fifa Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Third Place playoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has been indefinitely suspended due to lightning storms in close proximity to the stadium. While the venue retained full operational integrity and the pitch remained in good condition, this action was taken by the referee and match officials to ensure the safety of all the players, fans and staff at the stadium. The decision to award the Third Place winner will be decided in due course by the relevant committee within FIFA.”
After a four-hour wait, a decision was finally announced by football’s governing body. Their subsequent statement read: “Following the suspension and subsequent abandonment of the Fifa Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Third Place playoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and in line with the relevant Fifa regulations and the Fifa Statutes, the Fifa Men’s National Team Committee has decided as follows: 'The match is declared a 0-0 draw, third place is shared between both teams and the total prize money allocated for third and fourth place will be combined and split equally amongst both participating teams'."
FIFA ruling means Saudi Arabia and UAE share prize money as well
The decision was taken by the FIFA Men’s National Team Committee in accordance with FIFA regulations and statutes. Rather than naming a single winner, the committee ruled that both teams would share the honour, an outcome rarely seen in international tournaments.
In addition, the prize money allocated for third and fourth place was combined and split equally between the two nations. With this year’s Arab Cup featuring a record prize fund of £27.3 million, the financial implications of the decision were also significant, ensuring neither side was disadvantaged economically by the abandonment.
