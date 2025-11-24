Fan arrested after attempting to furiously confront beleaguered Premier League manager on the TOUCHLINE in ugly scenes during latest defeat

Farke further analysed his team's performance, while speaking on the BBC's Match of the Day, as he said: "Performance-wise, we've turned back to what we want to be. We dominated many periods against a very good side. We should've taken some points from this game. We are not back to our best, we can still improve, but at the end we are just disappointed we did not get any points. To concede two goals is not good. As good as we are attacking down the left side at the moment we concede too many goals. We concede so quickly straight after the restart. Over the course of 38 games you have ups and downs. It happens sometimes at this level. Performance-wise I was happy. At the moment we are in a period where things are going against us. Of course, the fans are unhappy and disappointed once we lose games. I don't want them to have a different reaction. I want them to feel like the world is falling apart when we lose a game, otherwise, you can't be a Leeds United supporter. I'm just fully focused on the performance. If we perform like this today we'll win many more points."