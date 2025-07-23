'F*ck your mother' - Lamine Yamal subjected to shocking verbal attack from World Cup winner as Barcelona & Spain wonderkid is called out for 'annoying' Cristiano Ronaldo interaction
Lamine Yamal has been the subject of a foul-mouthed tirade by ex-France star Adil Rami, who says he "can't stand" the Barcelona and Spain sensation.
- Yamal has risen to worldwide stardom
- Ex-France star annoyed by Barca star
- Launched scathing attack on the teenager