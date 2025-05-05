Explained: Why England are struggling to win major tournaments

Ever wondered why England have only ever won one major international trophy despite having so many superstars? We've got you covered!

After 1966, the England men's national team hasn't managed to lift an international trophy, despite periods of real promise and moments where fans genuinely believed 'football's coming home.'

But with each major tournament, the same cycle of hope, excitement, and ultimately, disappointment repeats itself. But why is that? Is it a lack of talent? Poor management? Or perhaps something more deeply ingrained in the culture surrounding the team?

This article explores the factors that continue to plague the Three Lions and prevent them from achieving international glory.