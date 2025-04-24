Ex-Arsenal winger thinks he knows who Mikel Arteta would prefer to sign between Kingsley Coman & Nico Williams as he offers transfer advice to Gunners boss
Arsenal are set to sign a winger this summer, with ex-Gunner Jermaine Pennant advising head coach Mikel Arteta on who should be prioritised.
- Arsenal tipped to bolster attack this summer
- Have been linked with Nico Williams and Kingsley Coman
- Ex-Gunner Pennant offers transfer advice to Arteta