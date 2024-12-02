Martin Odegaard, Rodri and every Premier League club's true MVP

Taking a moment to send our appreciation to the English top-flight's most crucial of players, rather than simply the best

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

The Premier League is home to some of the world's greatest players. Of course it is, you knew that already. That's not why we're here.

Instead, it's time to shine a light on the real MVPs, the ones who make their teams tick, the irreplaceables and the undisputeds, the low-key GOATs and the ones who do their job, a la Roy Keane.

These guys may not be the best, but boy do they put in a shift and give their all for the badge. These are the fellas you want in the trenches with you.

GOAL has run through every Premier League club and narrowed down their most important player: