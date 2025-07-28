Everton keen on shock loan move for Jack Grealish and confident they have advantage over West Ham and Napoli in race to land England star
Everton are reportedly exploring a surprise loan move for Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and believe they hold a key advantage over rivals West Ham and Napoli in the race. The England international is open to leaving City, and the Toffees are hoping to strike a 'premium' loan deal as they prepare for a new chapter at the Hill Dickinson Stadium under new ownership.
