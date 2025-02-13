Everton front-of-shirt sponsor giving up license in Great Britian following investigation into porn advert - with Toffees set to be served stern warning by Gambling Commission
Everton’s front-of-shirt sponsor has reportedly decided to withdraw operations in Great Britain following an investigation by the Gambling Commission.
- Stake in trouble in the UK following controversial advert
- The Gambling Commission is investigating the Australian firm
- Everton likely to continue their partnership with Stake