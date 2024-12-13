BRITAIN-STORM-DARRAGH-FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-LIVERPOOLAFP
Aditya Gokhale

Everton finally land new owners as Friedkin Group takeover on verge of Premier League approval

EvertonPremier League

The Friedkin Group are reportedly expected to finally complete their takeover of Everton over the course of the next week.

  • Everton's American takeover set to be approved
  • Friedkin Group takeover could take place next week
  • Moshiri sells stake as Friedkin Group manage debt
