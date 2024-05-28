BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Super League Florentino Pérez Joan LaportaGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

European Super League given huge boost as court says UEFA and FIFA abused their power - but governing body denies Real Madrid & Barcelona have green light to revive controversial project

Real MadridBarcelonaChampions League

The European Super League received a massive boost from a Spanish court as it was ruled that UEFA and FIFA indulged in anti-competitive behaviour.

  • ESL gets relief from Madrid court
  • Judgement not to be read as an endorsement to ESL
  • UEFA releases statement
