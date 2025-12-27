Revealed: Erling Haaland encouraged Rayan Cherki to do lotus celebration in massive Man City win at Nottingham Forest

It was Cherki's first league goal since striking on the opening day of the season at Wolves but while that first goal merely crowned a dominant City win, his effort against Forest could prove crucial in the title race as it gave his side all three points after an unconvincing display at the City Ground.

Cherki has five goals in all competitions this season and he leads the way in England's top flight when it comes to assists, setting up a seventh goal of the league campaign when he laid on a pass for Tijjani Reijnders to give Pep Guardiola's side the lead early in the second half which was then cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson.

Cherki's start to life at City after joining from Lyon for just £34m in June was interrupted by a seven-week spell out injured but he has turned into one of the team's most influential players lately, contributing to seven goals in his last eight matches in all competitions. And earlier in the week Haaland encouraged him to mimick his famous celebration if he scored.