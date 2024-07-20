Erik ten Hag reveals ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal told him NOT to take the Old Trafford hotseat as he reflects on Ralf Rangnick 'open-heart surgery' claim & opens up on 'toughest season' of his career Erik ten HagManchester UnitedLouis van GaalPremier League

Erik ten Hag says ex-Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal told him not to take the job, while agreeing with Ralf Rangnick's Old Trafford warning.