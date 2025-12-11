AFP
Eric Garcia plans to spend 'whole life' at Barcelona after finally achieving 'dream' at third time of asking as defender signs long-term contract at Camp Nou
Garcia commits future to Barcelona
Barcelona have officially secured the services of Garcia for the next six years, with the centre-back putting pen to paper on a contract renewal that runs until June 2031. The agreement marks a significant turnaround for the 24-year-old, whose career at his boyhood club appeared to be in jeopardy just eighteen months ago.
Having returned to the club from Manchester City in 2021, Garcia struggled to nail down a permanent spot in the starting XI during his initial two seasons, eventually leading to a loan move to Girona. However, after playing a pivotal role in Girona’s historic qualification for the Champions League, Garcia returned to Barcelona with renewed confidence. He has since become an integral part of the defensive setup, prompting the club's hierarchy to reward him with a long-term extension.
The renewal is seen as a vote of confidence from the coaching staff, who have been impressed by Garcia's ability to play both in central defence and as a holding midfielder and his ability to bring the ball out from the back, a trait ingrained in him during his time at La Masia.
'Dream to play my whole life here'
Addressing the media after the signing, an emotional Garcia opened up about his journey, which he describes as achieving his dream "at the third time of asking." After leaving La Masia for City as a teenager, returning to Barcelona, and then leaving again for Girona, he feels he has finally established himself where he belongs.
"The dream before leaving [for City] was to triumph at Barca," Garcia said. "When you return, the dream starts again. I had to go to Girona, but my dream was to triumph here, to play my whole life here."
The defender believes that the experience of playing regular football in a high-performing team allowed him to mature, ensuring that when he reintegrated into the Barcelona squad in 2024, he was ready to seize his opportunity.
"I have always believed that I could be a starter, whether I played or not," he added. "I am enjoying the starts. But if one day the manager doesn't play me, I will keep believing."
Ignoring the noise and finding consistency
Garcia also addressed the heavy criticism he faced during his first stint in the Barcelona first team. Arriving during a tumultuous period for the club, both financially and on the pitch, the young defender often found himself the scapegoat for defensive frailties. He admitted that the pressure was immense but insisted that the experience has given him a thicker skin.
"When I came back I was very young, we all know how this goes," Garcia reflected. "You go from being the best to the worst. I arrived in a difficult era in which the club demanded results. It kept me calm. Now, neither by playing well am I the best, nor when I mess up will I be the worst.
"That consistency makes great players," he said. "One has to be calm when things get tough, keep your head down. Afterwards, everything comes."
Garcia aiming to keep the dream alive
With his future now secure, Garcia will look to continue his run in the starting lineup as Barcelona aim to consolidate their position at the top of the La Liga table. The Catalan giants are currently enjoying a strong run of form, and Garcia's partnership in defence has been a cornerstone of that success.
The defender will likely be in the starting XI again this weekend as Barcelona return to La Liga action against Osasuna at Camp Nou on Saturday, where they will hope to maintain their lead over rivals Real Madrid. Three days later, they face Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey.
