Enzo Maresca pinpoints why Chelsea are not Premier League title contenders as he reflects on 'worst 48 hours' remarks

Chelsea defeated Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on December 3 after going winless in their last three matches across all competitions, including losses against Leeds United and Atalanta. The Blues were under immense pressure to perform against the Toffees and Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto made sure their side walked away with three points.

After the match, Maresca told reporters: "This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us. So very happy for Malo in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club."

Maresca was quizzed further on what he meant and added: "Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team."

The Chelsea boss was then asked if the issue was an internal problem or related to supporters and explained: "In general. I love the fans, and I am very happy with the fans."