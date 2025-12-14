AFP
Enzo Maresca opens door to civil war at Chelsea as reason for manager's shock 'worst 48 hours' outburst comes to light
Maresca hits out at lack of support
Chelsea’s routine victory over Everton on the weekend was followed by a post-match conference by Maresca that was anything but routine. The Blues had been in complete control against David Moyes’ side with Malo Gusto scoring and setting up another goal in a bright performance, but when asked about the Frenchman’s form, the club head coach unleashed a bizarre rant.
He told reporters: "This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. The last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us. So, I am very happy for Malo in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club."
He was pressed for more information as to who was to blame for a lack of support and to divulge any further information, to which he responded: "Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team."
Maresca added when asked whether this was an issue with the fans or an internal struggle with members of the club: "In general. I love the fans and I am very happy with the fans."
Maresca taking aim at Blues board
Fans and the media alike have been confused by Maresca’s comments, which appear rather pointed and timed peculiarly. As now reported in The Sun, Maresca’s ire is believed to be potentially aimed in the direction of Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali.
Eghbali is one of the leading figures in the Blues boardroom and rarely misses a game, but was absent from the Everton clash on Saturday. The Sun’s report explained that the Italian coach usually runs through a post-match debrief with the executives before speaking to the media, but it is unclear if such a meeting occurred this time.
Chelsea have dismissed suggestions that Maresca is in a feud with the board and that the coach is still frustrated following a mixed bag of results in recent weeks, including defeats to Leeds and Atalanta.
Chelsea managerial circus to continue?
The Chelsea hierarchy is not usually one to accept confrontation and will not be best pleased with Maresca talking out of turn. The Blues board were quick to dismiss Thomas Tuchel, despite the German lifting the Champions League with the club, after he offered a difficult and argumentative presence in the Stamford Bridge dugout.
Yet, sacking Tuchel, in hindsight, did not bring any joy, with each of his successors, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino flattering to deceive, despite possessing a squad worth over £1 billion. Maresca is the only BlueCo-appointed manager to have qualified the side for the Champions League and has even helped lift silverware during his time as manager.
Maresca was massively credited with bringing success at the Club World Cup, with his tactical setup nullifying and shocking a previously unassailable Paris Saint-Germain, and also delivered the Conference League title last term. He may be treading a dangerous path by criticising the board, but Maresca has earned himself some time and power to raise concerns.
Big transfer window looming
It is also unclear what support Maresca requires to keep him happy. The coach had wanted to bring in another centre-half in the summer transfer window, but was not granted his wish. This could be an attempt to spur the board into action ahead of the January window that opens in a matter of weeks, but he is playing a risky game with this public call-out.
Chelsea have been linked with AZ Alkmaar’s £25 million-rated 'Dutch Pedri' Kees Smit and Rennes forward Mohamed Kader Meite in recent days.
