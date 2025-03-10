Enzo Maresca insists he WANTS his Chelsea players to pass backwards or they risk substitution as he fires warning to disgruntled fans over 'PlayStation football' expectations
Enzo Maresca has revealed his unusual demands of his Chelsea players as he warned disgruntled fans over their expectations of his playing style.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Maresca revealed how he expects Chelsea players to play
- Issued warning towards fans
- Chelsea edged out Leicester 1-0 on Sunday