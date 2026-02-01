Getty Images Sport
Enzo Maresca approached over shock return to Championship strugglers Leicester one month on from surprise Chelsea sacking
Maresca out of work since Chelsea sacking
Maresca signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra season when he arrived at Chelsea in 2024, leading the Blues to a fourth-placed finish and Champions League qualification in his sole full campaign at Stamford Bridge. They also managed to scoop some silverware in the form of the Conference League and the Club World Cup, surprisingly thrashing Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the latter competition over the summer of 2025.
However, the Italian's relationship with the Chelsea owners began to unravel, particularly after he suggested he had felt little to no support following a December victory over Everton.
He said at the time: "This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week. Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us.
“Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team.”
Maresca was eventually sacked on New Year's Day after a run of just one win in seven Premier League matches, with Liam Rosenior appointed as his successor.
Leicester reach out to former manager after dismissing Cifuentes
Leicester have endured a dismal campaign thus far and sit 16th in the Championship table after their most recent defeat, a 2-0 loss to Charlton Athletic, on Saturday. Former boss Cifuentes was given his marching orders last week after his side were downed 2-1 by Oxford United, that result being their 11th loss in 29 league games during the Spaniard's reign. The 43-year-old had been tasked with taking Leicester back into the Premier League but that ambition looks a tall order right now, with the Foxes nine points off the play-off positions.
However, they are reportedly showing ambition when it comes to appointing Cifuentes' replacement. The Mirror claim the club has contacted Maresca over a potential return and they believe a charge for a top-six place could still be on the cards if they could convince the former Juventus and Sevilla midfielder midfielder to take the job.
Leicester won Championship title under Maresca
Maresca was named Leicester manager in June 2023, shortly after their relegation from the Premier League, and he enjoyed an awesome start as his side won 13 of their opening 14 Championship games to put themselves firmly in the driving seat for the title.
A brief November blip aside, Leicester continued their strong form into February before a late-season collapse threatened to derail their title bid. However, they managed to get their act together to eventually finish first, a point ahead of runners-up Ipswich Town, and secure promotion back to the Premier League.
Foxes desperate to revive fortunes after poor season
Whether Leicester can turn their season around, even by reappointing Maresca, remains to be seen. They are without a win in four league games and are without the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Harry Souttar, Jannik Vestergaard, Jordan James, Oliver Skipp and Victor Kristiansen due to injury.
