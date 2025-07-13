England's weak link?! Unsung Jess Carter proving an asset to the Lionesses at Euro 2025 - when she's deployed correctly

Sarina Wiegman's tactical tweak in victory over the Netherlands allowed the Gotham defender to thrive, just days after her nightmare against France

There were several questions about England's starting line-up coming into the European Championships. With some real competition for places, it was tough to know which direction Sarina Wiegman might take in certain areas. Would it be Beth Mead or Chloe Kelly on the right of the attack? Had Ella Toone done enough to secure the No.10 role? And what about Lauren James? Was she fit to start or would she be a valuable impact sub? Regardless of the eventual decisions, it felt like each position was in a good place ahead of the tournament kicking off.

At left-back, it was a different feeling. This is a role that has presented problems for Wiegman throughout her entire tenure to date, with there no natural fits in her Lionesses' squad. Niamh Charles starts there for Chelsea and, despite having her flaws given she's actually a forward, it has long been her position to lose when it comes to England. However, some encouraging performances in recent outings from Jess Carter saw her usurp her former club-mate to earn the chance to start against France in England's Euro 2025 opener. It's fair to say it didn't go well. Carter was run ragged by Delphine Cascarino, who excelled in Les Bleues' 2-1 victory.

In the aftermath, many pondered whether Wiegman would address the situation or stick to her guns. It would turn out to be the former as, despite her reputation as someone who doesn't make changes, owing to her consistent XI at Euro 2022, the Lionesses boss was under no illusions: This was a problem that needed fixing. So, just as she did at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the Dutchwoman made a change that highlighted why she is the best manager in the international women's game right now - and one that showed why Carter is an asset in England's European title defence, not a weak link.