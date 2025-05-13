Gear up for a summer of football

The countdown is on for the Women's European Championship this summer, and Nike have launched England's home and away kits to get us all excited. Derived from the concept of ‘deeds, not words’, the home kit is a homage to the Lionesses and their heroic national victories, such as Euro 2022, as well as the future generations of women players who are taking the game to new heights.

The kit uses shifts in colour to honour the pioneers of the national team playing through the ‘70s and ‘80s. There's also a modern new take on the away kit and lovely goalkeeping shirt for keepers, including legendary Mary Earps. All of the kits will be available to order from Thursday, 29 May, in time for this summer’s action.

Sarina Wigeman and her Lionesses squad are defending champions and will be looking to retain the title they won in 2022 on home turf at Wembley Stadium. The tournament officially kicks off on 2nd July in Switzerland, with the final taking place on 27th July.

You can sign up for the England Store page to be notified when the kits will be available to buy and you can also find the collection at Nike.

Whether you'll be watching at home, throwing a watch party with friends or making the trip out to watch the Lionesses journey in person, you need to look the part. Let GOAL break down the full release, so you can get yourself kitted out for the big tournament: