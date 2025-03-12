Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Some things never change' - England brutally mocked over Euro 2020 final defeat as Italy share Gianluigi Donnarumma message after penalty heroics in PSG's Champions League shootout win over Liverpool

G. DonnarummaEnglandParis Saint-GermainItalyLiverpoolLiverpool vs Paris Saint-GermainChampions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the star for PSG as they knocked Liverpool out of Champions League, with Italy's X account revelling in the result.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Italy throw brutal jibe at England
  • Donnarumma came up clutch against Liverpool
  • Italy reminded England of Euro 2020 final
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱