Getty Images Sport
England legend Alan Shearer 'delighted' for Elliot Anderson after meteoric rise to becoming Three Lions regular since leaving Newcastle
Anderson's meteoric rise post his Newcastle departure
Anderson left Newcastle United in the summer of 2024 as the Magpies were forced to make sales to stay within PSR limits, despite the academy graduate being admired for his potential. He joined Nottingham Forest in search of consistent minutes, stepping into a key creative role and rapidly elevating his performances in the Premier League. That form has led to him becoming a regular in Thomas Tuchel's England squad and attracting serious interest from Manchester United, who need midfield reinforcements.
Due to his home-grown status, Anderson was a more valuable sale from a PSR perspective, consideed 'pure profit' in the accounts. At Forest, he immediately became a key midfielder under Nuno Espirito Santo with the responsibility to carry the team’s attacking play. His growth has been so striking that he is now widely viewed as one of the most complete players outside the traditional title challengers.
- Getty Images Sport
Shearer 'delighted' for the England international...
Shearer praised Anderson, admitting that the transfer — though shaped by Newcastle’s financial restrictions — was crucial for his development. He told The Rest Is Football podcast: "It was the best thing. Although it was tough for Newcastle and it wouldn't have happened if it wasn’t for PSR."
Shearer highlighted that Anderson would never have received the same trust and responsibility at Newcastle. He continued: "But it was the best thing that happened to him, to get out and play. He wasn't going to get in Newcastle's midfield. You've got to give him credit. He wouldn't be far away now [from getting in Newcastle's midfield], I agree with that."
The Newcastle legend finished by acknowledging the scale of Anderson's growth. "He wouldn't have been able to do what he has done and is doing at Newcastle. Good for him. I'm delighted for him. He's gone from being a bit-part player at Newcastle to being one of the main guys at Forest and one of England's."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Anderson likely to be a starter at the 2026 World Cup
Anderson has long been seen as one of the brightest academy talents Newcastle had produced in years, earning the nickname the 'Whitley Bay Figo' during his youth days. His ability to operate as either a No.8 or a No.10 made him valuable, but that same versatility also left him without a fixed role in a squad packed with expensive signings. Nottingham Forest gave him the tactical clarity and first-team trust he needed to reach his full potential.
At Forest, Anderson quickly became one of the Premier League's standout transitional midfielders thanks to his ball-carrying, creativity and pressing intensity. His numbers surged, with double-digit goal contributions putting him firmly in the England conversation. By 2025, he had not only won his first caps but established himself as a regular starter under Tuchel.
Heading into the Three Lions' final World Cup qualifier, Tuchel also announced that Anderson is currently his main choice to partner Declan Rice in the midfield for the 2026 World Cup. The German said: "Elliot and Declan are at the moment ahead in midfield. They are a very good pair and complement each other very well. They are performing at the highest level for club and country. Biggest complement to both of them. We took Declan out [of the last match] after 65 minutes to have the chance to play again, Elliot played 90 minutes and it is his first season to play international games as well as for Nottingham Forest, he is a key player there too."
- Getty Images Sport
Man Utd linked with move for Anderson
Manchester United are tipped to pursue a move in 2026 as they plan a rebuild in midfield with Casemiro ageing and Bruno Fernandes playing in a deeper role. Forest will fight to keep their star man but are realistic that interest from the league's biggest sides will eventually force a major decision. The competition for his signature is already shaping up to be fierce.
England, meanwhile, continue to benefit from Anderson's upward curve as he cements his place heading toward the 2026 World Cup in North America. Tuchel sees him as a long-term midfield option alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, giving the Three Lions a formidable core for years to come.
Advertisement