Endrick's father goes biblical in support of struggling Real Madrid star following red card controversy and January transfer links
Bernabéu boiling point: Red card from the sidelines
The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu was already toxic as Celta Vigo raced into a 2-0 lead, but the frustration on the Real Madrid bench spilled over in spectacular fashion. Endrick, who had been left out of the starting XI yet again by Xabi Alonso, did not even need to step onto the pitch to make headlines. In the dying moments of the match, the Brazilian teenager was shown a straight red card by the referee for dissent, reportedly launching a verbal tirade at the fourth official as tempers flared.
It was the third dismissal of the night for Los Blancos, following red cards for Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras, but the striker's expulsion is symbolic of a deeper malaise. Having played fewer than 20 minutes of La Liga football under Alonso, the 19-year-old’s discipline snapped. The suspension will likely rule him out of the upcoming clashes, further alienating a player who was supposed to be the future of the club but currently finds himself as a spectator to their implosion.
Endrick's father vents his fury
The fallout from the match was immediate, with the player's father, Douglas Ramos, taking to social media to defend his son and fire a not-so-subtle dig at the Madrid hierarchy. He posted a picture of his son sitting on the Madrid bench and cited a bible verse as encouragement for the 19-year-old. He wrote: "Matthew Chapter 23:12. And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be humbled; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted."
This "poisoned dart" appears squarely aimed at the management. It is not the first time the Brazilian's camp has hinted at dissatisfaction. Previously, he had accused Madrid of trying to "dim" the striker's spark. He wrote on social media: "I know, my son, how hard you work and how much you dedicate every minute of your day. I know everything you're capable of. You're a winner and you're showing everyone that you're a true warrior. Your star will continue to shine, even though some try to dim your light. I believe your future lies right there."
Frozen out by the manager
The relationship between the forward and his manager appears to be non-existent. Since taking over the reins, Alonso has largely ignored the Palmeiras academy graduate, preferring to utilise Kylian Mbappe centrally or even turning to academy product Gonzalo García as a backup option. The data is damning: the teenager has not started a single league game under the coach and has often been left warming the bench even when the team is chasing a game.
Tactically, the manager seems unconvinced by the youngster's discipline and positional play, favouring more versatile forwards who can drop deep. However, with the attack looking blunt against Celta, the decision to leave a prolific goalscorer unused - and then watch him get sent off for frustration - has raised serious questions about Alonso’s man-management. The "dimming of the light" quote suggests that the player believes this exclusion is personal rather than tactical, a dangerous narrative for a coach already under pressure.
What comes next?
With the situation becoming untenable, a January departure now looks inevitable. The red card may have been the final straw for both parties. Reports in France and Italy indicate that Lyon, Juventus, and even Manchester United are monitoring the situation closely, ready to offer a six-month loan deal.
For the player, a move is essential. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, he cannot afford to spend a season in the shadows. Real Madrid may be reluctant to weaken their squad depth given their injury crisis, but keeping an unhappy, suspended, and vocal teenager in a fracturing dressing room might be a luxury they can no longer afford.
