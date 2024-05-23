Endrick Palmeiras Internacional 2024Cesar Greco/Palmeiras/by Canon
'It wasn't a choice' - Endrick explains why he decided to join Real Madrid over Barcelona and PSG as Brazilian wonderkid reveals relationship with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo

Real MadridLaLigaParis Saint-GermainBarcelonaPalmeiras

Endrick admitted "it was not a choice" but a "dream" to sign for Real Madrid and opened up on his bond with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

  • Endrick set to move to Real Madrid
  • Rebuffed approaches from Barcelona & PSG
  • Wants Champions League glory with Real
