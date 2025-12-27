Endrick's Lyon move breaks the internet as Brazilian sets club record following loan switch from Real Madrid

According to RMC Sport, Lyon's Instagram post announcing Endrick's arrival has been viewed more than 17 million times - the club's most widely seen to date. For context, the previous record was linked to a video by Tyler Morton when he joined from Liverpool this summer, a post that was viewed under three million times. If he stars for the French top-flight team, more records could tumble in the coming weeks and months.

When his loan move was confirmed, Lyon wrote on the club website: "At just 19 years of age, Endrick joins OL with already solid experience at the very highest level and a maturity forged in demanding competitive environments. His attacking profile, his impact in decisive areas, and his energy are major assets as the team heads into the second half of the season, with many objectives still to be achieved."

Lyon also described him as "one of the most promising talents of his generation" and thanked Madrid for making this move possible.

They added: "Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Endrick, who will join the professional squad from 29 December, and would like to thank Real Madrid for the quality of the discussions and cooperation that made his arrival possible."