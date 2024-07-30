Mary Earps Emma Hayes splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Emma Hayes' return! Lionesses announce exciting USWNT meeting as one of four friendlies to round out England's 2024

EnglandUSAEmma HayesGermanySwitzerlandSouth AfricaWomen's football

Emma Hayes will make her return to England in November when her United States women's national team takes on the Lionesses at Wembley.

  • England announce four friendlies to end 2024
  • One sees the USWNT come to Wembley
  • It will mark Hayes' return after leaving Chelsea
