El Tri Abroad: Raúl Jiménez delivers for Fulham while Guillermo Ochoa fades from 2026 World Cup picture

With less than six months remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup, Javier Aguirre’s Mexican national team is far from its best form. The main concern lies with players based in Europe, particularly those expected to play key roles in a tournament Mexico will co-host.

Several important names are closing out the year without minutes due to injury. Edson Álvarez, Santiago Giménez, César Huerta, Luis Chávez, and Rodrigo Huescas remain sidelined for an indefinite period, watching their teams from home and raising questions about how much they will be able to contribute to the national side heading into the World Cup.

The situation is even more troubling given the declining number of Mexican players competing in Europe. In fact, Huescas is the only Mexican currently playing for a club involved in the UEFA Champions League this season, with FC Copenhagen. However, the full-back suffered an ACL tear, putting his availability for 2026 in serious doubt.

Among those who did see action, Raúl Jiménez - arguably the most established Mexican abroad at the moment - was the bright spot, scoring the winning goal in Fulham’s victory over Nottingham Forest. On the other hand, Guillermo Ochoa, Mateo Chávez, and Johan Vásquez endured difficult outings, all suffering defeats with their respective clubs.

Overall, it was a weekend with little to celebrate. GOAL takes a look at the performances from El Tri players playing outside of Liga MX this weekend.