Edu REJECTED improved Arsenal offer in order to leave and join forces with Nottingham Forest chief Evangelos Marinakis

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeEdu REJECTED improved Arsenal offer in order to leave and join forces with Nottingham Forest chief Evangelos MarinakisArsenalNottingham ForestPremier LeagueEdu reportedly rejected a salary hike at Arsenal to join hands with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.Edu set to join hands with Marinakis groupWill leave Arsenal after five yearsGunners offered Edu a new and improved contract