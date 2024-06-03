Get Eberechi Eze AND Jack Grealish on the plane! Winners and losers as tricky England duo make bids for Euros spot while Ollie Watkins wastes chance to prove his worth

The duo in each half against Bosnia to underline the wealth of options Gareth Southgate has in midfield, unlike at centre-forward

Pre-tournament friendlies are rarely blockbuster occasions, and that was certainly the case in the first half when England took on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first of two friendlies before heading to Euro 2024. But these matches are auditions for players on the fringes and two players in particular seized their moment in the spotlight.

Full debutant Eberechi Eze was the one shining light in an otherwise dull and flat first half from the Three Lions, the Crystal Palace man dazzling each time he got on the ball, opening up gaps in an otherwise dogged visiting defence. He left the pitch without having contributed to a goal, but knowing he had done everything to get into Southgate's 26-man squad.

Jack Grealish, meanwhile, didn't start, but he was outstanding from the bench, contributing to two goals and offering the perfect response to the array of pundits and fans who believe he should be struck off from the squad after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City. If England are to go deep at Euro 2024 they will need willing substitutes as well as reliable starters, and Grealish showed he can definitely play a role from the bench in Germany.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, scored a splendid goal which showed why he might be better off reverting to his original position at right-back rather than staying in midfield. But Ollie Watkins had another night to forget for England, which means Southgate is going to rely heavily on Harry Kane, who came off the bench to score his 63rd goal for his country.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from St James' Park...