Douglas Luiz completes return to Aston Villa after Nottingham Forest nightmare to ease Unai Emery's midfield injury crisis

When Luiz swapped Villa for Juventus, the midfielder struggled to make his mark in Serie A. He himself admitted last February that it took him time to adjust to life away from the Premier League.

Luiz said: "Here I found a different kind of football. I know that Serie A is as complicated as the Premier League, but there are other aspects that have affected my adaptation. Happy with the club, the coach and my teammates, I want to continue here and give my best."

Unfortunately for him, things didn't get much better. He made 27 appearances in all competitions for The Old Lady but many of those were from the bench. When it became clear he was not part of Juve's plans for this season, he sealed a loan move to Forest - but that didn't work out either. After mainly being on the fringes under manager Sean Dyche, Luiz is coming back to Villa Park.