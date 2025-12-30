'He doesn't give an F!' - Rasmus Hojlund reveals why he admires Cristiano Ronaldo in glowing appraisal of fellow former Man Utd attacker

Hojlund has now opened up on the players who have influenced his career and has spoken of his admiration for Ronaldo. He told Sports Illustrated: "Obviously Cristiano is my biggest idol. I think I've tried to learn a bit from him. We're not the the same sort of player but in terms of mentality and his hunger for goals and like that sort of sense.

"I just think he's so cool to be fair. I think since I was young me and my friends have always looked up to him because of the way he carries himself, his self-confidence and his mentality. He thinks he's the best even though some people might not think that. He doesn't give an F about anything he just wants to keep improving, improving, improving. I really admire that about him.

"I've only met him once or twice and that was when we played them with the national team when I did his celebration. I haven't really spoken to him but I would love to one day."

