Ruben Amorim Marcus Rashford
Gill Clark

'We try for so long, it doesn't work' - Ruben Amorim warns Marcus Rashford he must 'fight' to get back in Man Utd team as head coach points to 'people losing their jobs' at all levels under Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime

M. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester CityR. Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has warned Marcus Rashford he must "fight" to get his place back in the starting XI at Old Trafford.

  • Rashford dropped for Man City clash
  • Red Devils secure win without forward
  • Amorim sends out strong message to attacker
