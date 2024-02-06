'I didn’t agree with signing Cristiano Ronaldo' - Ex-Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta explains why €100m CR7 transfer was so 'demanding'Chris BurtonGettyCristiano RonaldoJuventusAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueSerie AFormer Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed why he “didn’t agree” with the club splashing out €100 million (£86m/$107m) on Cristiano Ronaldo.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAll-time great moved to Italy in 2018Big money required to get deal doneSpent three years with the Bianconeri