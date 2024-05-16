Didier Deschamps explains decision to hand N'Golo Kante shock recall to France squad for Euro 2024

GettyDanny RyanDidier Deschamps explains decision to hand N'Golo Kante shock recall to France squad for Euro 2024FranceN'Golo KanteDidier DeschampsDidier Deschamps says N'Golo Kante's proven ability to stay fit in the Saudi Pro League this season is behind his recall to the France squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKante hasn't played for France in two yearsMissed the whole of the 2022 World CupBut has stayed fit since joining Al-IttihadArticle continues below