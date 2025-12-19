Dele Alli's comeback pending?! Ex-Tottenham midfielder posts Instagram update as free agent midfielder continues search for new club

Dele saw his Italian job cut short in September 2025. He had stepped out of his comfort zone and left British shores late in 2024. Any hope of getting his career back on track while working under ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas quickly faded.

Just one substitute appearance was taken in for Como, with that outing lasting less than 10 minutes after an unfortunate red card was collected against AC Milan. No more minutes were seen prior to his release.

Inevitable questions have been asked of what happens next for Dele. At 29 years of age, he should be at his peak. He has, however, seen virtually no game time since enduring more injury struggles during a forgettable loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas in 2023.

No extension was earned at Everton after taking in just 13 appearances for the Toffees, which dropped him into the free agent pool for the first time. With his Como adventure also turning into a disaster, Dele is considered to have made his way into the last-chance saloon.