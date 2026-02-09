Getty
'Decision is already made' - Endrick's agent confirms Real Madrid star's plans for the future after Lyon loan
Endrick thriving in France
Endrick has been enjoying life in France after making a loan switch in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old made the move after struggling for game time and managing just one La Liga start for Los Blancos so far this season. He's been quick to make an impact in France, grabbing an assist on his debut against Brest and following that up with a hat-trick. His performances have led to speculation that manager Paulo Fonseca wants to keep Endrick past the end of the season.
Endrick's agent sets record straight
Freitas has responded to such talk and made it clear that Endrick will be going back to Madrid. He told Win Win: "Endrick was loaned to Lyon for six months. The decision has already been made and Endrick will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. There is no ambiguity and no secret about this. The agreement is only a loan, with no option to buy, so Endrick will return. What will happen next season? I cannot predict that, but I can tell you that at the end of this season Endrick will once again be a Real Madrid player.”
The Brazilian's agent also spoke about his time at Real Madrid, explaining why he thinks Endrick found game time hard to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu. He added: "Endrick had no adaptation problems whatsoever. He scored in his first Champions League match, his first league match, and his first cup match. Endrick has only played a few minutes at Real Madrid because, when he arrived at the club, and if you look at the attacking players there, you will find that eight of the 10 best players in the world are at Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior, winner of FIFA’s The Best award. Mbappé, an incredible and exceptional player. Jude Bellingham, a great player who is capable of winning the award for the best player in the world. Rodrygo, a player who decides many important Champions League matches.
“It is completely normal for a young 18-year-old player to arrive at a club like this and have limited minutes. It is also important to mention that Endrick did not start the season with the rest of the players. He did not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup and he was injured. At a club like Real Madrid, when you are out of the team for three or four months, it is very normal to have difficulty playing again.”
Red card for Endrick
Endrick has been brought back down to earth rather after a flying start as he received a red card last time out in a 1-0 win over Nantes. The teenager kicked out at Dehmaine Tabibou. initially earning himself a second yellow card, before VAR upgraded it to a straight red card. Fonseca was quick to leap to his defence after the match, telling reporters: "For me, it was very harsh, very harsh. There was a foul before which was very clear. The Nantes player did not intend to play the ball, he intended to block Endrick. The second thing I want to say is that this is the third match where the opponents have started the game with a lot of aggression towards Endrick. I thought these things were a thing of the past, but the intention was clear. They really intended to intimidate Endrick. The referees must protect the talent of a player like Endrick.”
What comes next?
Endrick will be sanctioned for his red card, with a decision expected on Wednesday. He will miss at least one game, against Nice on Sunday, and will be hoping that his ban is not extended to two games.
