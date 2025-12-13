David Moyes reveals Everton's Jack Grealish injury fear after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall blow

Chelsea and English star Palmer scored his first goal for the Blues since September as the attacker returned from injury to help his side beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Amid an injury-hit season, the Blues talisman opened the scoring before the excellent Malo Gusto doubled the hosts' advantage. The Toffees barely laid a glove on Enzo Maresca's team as they claimed their first victory in five matches in all competitions.

Reacting to his performance against the Toffees, Palmer told BBC Sport after the match: "The game is never finished. We had many chances, we missed. But overall I'm happy with the clean sheet and the performance. We said many times with Cole [Palmer] we are a better team. Unfortunately, he was out for many games for us, but now he's back and for sure he will help us.

"Maresca was also quick to laud the performances of Reece James and Malo Gusto - who scored and bagged an assist against Everton. They are good players and when they are good players they can play in every position. They can play full-back and midfielder. [Malo Gusto] took the chance and his assist for Cole, so I am very happy for Malo. If we are not able to win, win, win that still doesn't mean we're not ready to compete for titles. When you don't concede it's not just about one player, it's about all the team. Joao Pedro's press, Alejandro Garnacho's press."