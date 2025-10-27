Getty Images Sport
Dani Carvajal set for three months out after Clasico clash with Lamine Yamal as Real Madrid issue statement on captain
Carvajal to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery
Carvajal is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after Real Madrid confirmed that their captain suffered a right knee injury during the 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Medical examinations revealed a loose intra-articular body in the knee joint, requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove and repair the tissue. In an official statement, Madrid said: “Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopy.”
The veteran full-back felt discomfort following the final whistle on Sunday, where he was a late substitute in Real Madrid’s win, sealed by goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The injury could sideline him for around three months, potentially ruling him out until early 2026 as per El Partidazo de COPE.
- Getty Images Sport
Carvajal’s injury nightmare continues
Carvajal’s setback represents a major blow to Real Madrid, who had only just welcomed their skipper back from a calf injury sustained against Atletico Madrid in September. The defender’s latest issue affects the same knee in which he ruptured ligaments and a tendon last October, forcing him to miss most of the 2024-25 season. This recurring problem will likely force Madrid to take an especially cautious approach to his rehabilitation to avoid further complications.
Madrid’s right-back options are now limited heading into the middle phase of the campaign. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has only recently recovered from a muscle injury, is expected to step in as the primary replacement, while Fede Valverde could once again provide cover in that position. The reshuffle will demand tactical flexibility from Xabi Alonso’s side, as both Alexander-Arnold and Valverde naturally prefer more advanced or central roles, respectively.
For Carvajal personally, the injury halts his efforts to regain form and consistency after a difficult period plagued by fitness setbacks. Having worn the armband since Nacho Fernandez’s departure, the Spain international had been eager to re-establish his leadership role in a squad undergoing transition. Instead, his latest absence leaves Madrid once again relying on short-term adjustments to preserve their early-season momentum.
Injury comes after clash with Yamal
The injury comes on the back of his clash with Yamal: Carvajal’s involvement in post-match tensions has added further intrigue to an already explosive El Clasico. The right-back was spotted exchanging heated words with Lamine Yamal moments after full-time, with Spanish media reporting that he told the teenager: “You speak too much. Speak now.” The altercation followed remarks made by Yamal days before the match, when the youngster suggested on Twitch that “Real Madrid steal,” a comment that reportedly angered several Los Blancos players ahead of the showdown.
Multiple Madrid stars appeared to confront Yamal during the melee, with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham also drawn into the argument before being separated by officials. Frenkie de Jong later defended his Barcelona team-mate, accusing Madrid players of overreacting and “trying to provoke” the 17-year-old forward. While no disciplinary action has been announced, the incident has fueled media debate in Spain about respect between senior and junior internationals, especially with both Carvajal and Yamal sharing the Spain national team dressing room.
Despite the controversy, Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory was an important result that extended their lead at the top of La Liga to five points and snapped a four-game losing streak against their Catalan rivals. Mbappe and Bellingham’s goals proved decisive, while Fermin Lopez scored Barcelona’s only goal from Marcus Rashford’s assist. The win demonstrated Madrid’s growing composure under Alonso, but Carvajal’s injury has now cast a shadow over their momentum heading into November.
- Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid to miss captain until January 2026
Real Madrid’s immediate focus will be managing without their captain through the busy winter schedule, with fixtures piling up in La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Alexander-Arnold is expected to make his first start since recovering from injury in Madrid’s next league match against Valencia on November 1, while Valverde will remain on standby to fill in as needed. The club’s medical staff will oversee Carvajal’s surgery and rehabilitation closely, with hopes that he can return to training early in 2026 if recovery progresses smoothly.
For Carvajal, the coming months will be another test of endurance and patience as he battles to return stronger once again. His professionalism and influence in the dressing room remain highly valued, and Madrid’s medical team will ensure he receives every resource to complete his recovery. Until then, Los Blancos will need to navigate the challenges ahead without their leader on the pitch — and hope that his latest setback does not linger beyond the new year.
Advertisement