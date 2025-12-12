AFP
Crystal Palace eye ambitious January move for Spurs' Europa League hero Brennan Johnson
Crystal Palace identify Brennan Johnson as transfer target
Crystal Palace have identified Johnson as one of several forwards they could target in January, as per The Telegraph, as they prepare for a demanding second half of the season across domestic and European competitions. With Ismaila Sarr sidelined by an ankle ligament injury and also expected to join Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations if fit, Glasner is seeking additional firepower to ease the pressure on his forward line. Johnson, signed by Tottenham from Nottingham Forest for £47.5 million in 2023, has struggled for consistent minutes this season under new manager Thomas Frank, leaving his situation worth monitoring as the window approaches.
The Welshman began the campaign strongly with goals against Burnley and Manchester City, but has started only three of Tottenham’s last twelve matches in the Premier League. Frank’s tactical reshuffle, which includes deploying Johnson on the left rather than his more natural right flank, has contributed to fluctuating form and reduced his influence. Despite this, Palace view him as a player who could instantly elevate their attacking threat, given his work rate and ability to attack spaces.
Crucially, Spurs will dictate whether any move progresses, as the club must first assess their own squad depth and potential January business. Tottenham are already juggling injuries, inconsistent wide options, and a heavy European schedule of their own. Johnson’s status as a Europa League hero still carries weight at the club, but Palace’s interest will remain active unless Spurs decisively rule out a mid-season departure.
- Getty Images Sport
Glasner's Crystal Palace fighting for Champions League football
Crystal Palace’s interest comes during one of the most impressive stretches of form the club has enjoyed in years, with only one defeat in their last six Premier League fixtures. Glasner’s structured system has maximized several players’ output, but the squad’s thinness in wide areas has been exposed by Sarr’s injury and the demands of the Europa Conference League. Strengthening in January is therefore seen not as a luxury, but as a necessity for sustaining their top-four challenge.
The potential arrival of Johnson would also reflect Palace’s evolution from relegation battlers to a club capable of attracting high-impact players in their prime. After losing Eberechi Eze in the summer, questions hovered over whether Palace could reach new heights, but signings such as Yeremy Pino and the excellent form of Daniel Munoz have pushed perceptions of the club to new levels. The Eagles’ recruitment team believes adding another goal-threatening wide forward would give Glasner the rotational depth required to challenge on multiple fronts.
Johnson's turbulent seasons at Tottenham
Johnson’s trajectory at Tottenham has been turbulent, marked by psychological challenges, breakout form, and fluctuating belief from the coaching staff. After suffering online abuse early in the 2024/25 season, he famously deleted his Instagram and erupted into a seven-match scoring streak, finishing the season with 16 Premier League goals. His crowning moment came with the Europa League final winner against Manchester United, a strike that delivered Spurs their first major trophy in 17 years.
The 2025/26 season, however, has brought new complications. Frank’s system emphasizes positional versatility and a more rigid structure, leading Johnson to spend extended time on the left wing, reducing the space and angled runs where he thrives. His reduced productivity has inevitably fuelled speculation about his long-term role at Spurs, particularly with increased internal competition and Frank’s keenness to reshape the squad to his preferences.
- AFP
Crystal Palace eager to make move for Johnson in January
Crystal Palace are preparing to make contact once the January window opens, though they remain cautious given Tottenham’s historically firm stance on mid-season sales. Much will depend on whether Spurs feel they can refresh their attacking options or whether Johnson remains essential as part of Frank’s rotation. If Tottenham close the door early, Palace will pivot to alternative wide forwards, but Johnson will remain near the top of their shortlist.
For Johnson, the next few weeks will determine whether he continues to fight for his place at Spurs or considers the prospect of a more defined role at Palace. Palace know that securing a forward with Johnson’s pedigree could be transformative for their Champions League ambitions, and discussions may accelerate quickly if Spurs signal openness to negotiation.
Advertisement