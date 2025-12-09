Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion? Jose Mourinho prediction made as ‘sign of the times’ explanation given for the Special One’s recent trophy-winning struggles
When did Mourinho last win a major trophy?
Mourinho is one of the most decorated coaches to have ever graced a dugout, with the Champions League crown being captured with Porto and Inter. He has also landed domestic titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.
Memorable spells have been taken in as boss of Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, while also spending time with Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma and Fenerbahce. Mourinho returned to his roots in September when taking over at Benfica.
The 62-year-old has lost none of his appetite for success, but last hoisted major silverware aloft in 2022 when Roma captured the Conference League crown. The Portuguese league title is in danger of slipping out of reach this season, as Benfica sit nine points off the pace, meaning that a barren run on the silverware front could extend to four years.
- AFP
Is Mourinho still special? Trophy toil explained
Quizzed on whether Mourinho is as ‘special’ as he once was, former Porto midfielder Pedro Mendes - speaking to Boyle Sports, who offer the latest Football Betting - said: “Well, at the time it was different. He was one of a kind. It was really a pleasure to work under him, under his command. But football changed a lot. A lot of things changed in football. New managers, new ideas, new football approaches, new game approaches, new systems that we never heard of in the past.
“But what I can see hasn’t changed is his presence, his speech, the way he faces the press, the way he talks to the players, the way he talks to the press regarding his players. I can see that has never changed. Recently he has struggled a little bit, but that's a sign of the times.”
Next Portugal manager: Mourinho tipped to take the reins
It remains to be seen how long Mourinho will remain in club management, as questions of his methods - and whether they are becoming slightly outdated - begin to mount in intensity. He is tied to a contract at Benfica through to the summer of 2027.
Mourinho has never hidden the fact that he would like to manage Portugal at some point, with that role currently being filled by Roberto Martinez. How long the Spaniard remains in that post could be determined by performances at the 2026 World Cup.
Mendes expects Mourinho to step in eventually, saying: “Everyone in football in Portugal believes that one day Jose Mourinho will be our national team manager. When he was out of a job, I don't know if Roberto Martinez had failed somehow, he could have jumped in straight away, but Roberto Martínez won one of the Nations League tournaments and he's doing a fantastic job now for the World Cup qualifiers.
“Jose Mourinho just signed for Benfica a few months ago, so we need to wait on that. But I think one day he will. I think he will. I think he also has this desire.”
- Getty
2030 World Cup: How long will Ronaldo play on for?
Taking the reins with Portugal could see Mourinho work with Ronaldo again, with the pair having previously spent three years together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. CR7 is showing no sign of slowing down at 40 years of age.
Remarkable individual standards are being maintained at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, with more Golden Boots being secured in the Middle East, while 1,000 career goals remain an obvious target for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Ronaldo has reached 226 caps and 143 goals for his country, over the course of a 22-year international career, and is expected to grace next summer’s World Cup. It has even been suggested that the evergreen frontman could play on to Euro 2028 and another global gathering on home soil in 2030 - which would give him the chance to work under Mourinho again.
