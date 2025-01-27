Anderson Talisca Cristiano Ronaldo Victor Boniface Jhon DuranGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Cristiano Ronaldo's new strike partner? Al-Nassr open talks over Victor Boniface deal with Jhon Duran also targeted ahead of Anderson Talisca's exit

C. RonaldoV. BonifaceJ. DuranAnderson TaliscaAl Nassr FCBayer LeverkusenAston VillaSaudi Pro LeagueBundesligaPremier LeagueTransfers

Al-Nassr have reportedly opened talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface and also have Jhon Duran on their list to replace Anderson Talisca.

  • Talisca set to leave Al-Nassr this month
  • Al-Nassr open talks with Leverkusen's Boniface
  • Saudi Pro League side also interested in Duran
