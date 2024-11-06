Cristiano Ronaldo 'never overstepped the boundaries' during second spell at Man Utd despite Mike Phelan 'rubbing his ego' as ex-assistant coach insists some players couldn't match CR7's 'high standards'
Despite his contentious exit, Cristiano Ronaldo set the standard in his second spell at Manchester United as Mike Phelan reflects on his impact.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo returned to United in 2021
- Ten Hag clash led to unsavoury exit
- Portuguese left after being 'betrayed'