'Be like Cristiano Ronaldo, not Lionel Messi' - Juventus legend explains bold 'example' call & excitement in Bianconeri dressing room when CR7 was signed
All-time greats: Ronaldo and Messi have raised the bar
With 13 Ballons d’Or between them and countless entries in the record books, Ronaldo and Messi remain sources of inspiration to millions around the world. They have raised bars of individual brilliance to heights that few can ever dream of reaching.
Players of said ilk may never be seen again, especially in the same generation, with global audiences intending to maximise the time that two icons of the game have left. CR7 is now 40 years of age, but still going strong in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, while 38-year-old Messi has signed a three-year contract extension at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami.
GOAT debate: Why Ronaldo ranks above Messi for some
They are proven winners on domestic and international stages and are showing that age is no longer a barrier to those that keep themselves in the best possible condition. Both men are expected to grace the 2026 World Cup.
Marchisio is among those looking forward to a potential ‘Last Dance’ in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but has revealed why he is a bigger fan of what Ronaldo has achieved than Messi’s historic haul of honours - which now stands at 47 and counting.
Ex-Italy international Marchisio told Gazzetta dello Sport: “Follow Cristiano Ronaldo's example. If you have to find something in a player to become great champions, follow an example like his and not like Messi's. Why? He was already a star, but he had to build himself even more. He worked very hard to get where he is, the other [Messi] was a talent blessed by the Lord, who hardly even needed to train.”
What makes Ronaldo special? Former team-mates explain
Marchisio knows all about Ronaldo from their time together in Turin with Serie A giants Juventus. He added on the excitement that CR7’s transfer from Real Madrid generated in the Bianconeri camp: “There was a lot of pressure, but also a lot of excitement in the air, in the whole environment. You think you're from Juventus, that you're used to the arrival of great champions. However, that atmosphere in the locker room... I still remember that day, when I walked in there. [Andrea] Barzagli and I were there and we had already seen names like [Carlos] Tevez, other great champions. But Cristiano Ronaldo made everyone think 'a superstar is really about to arrive'.”
It is that standing among his peers which helps to make Ronaldo special. Another of his former colleagues, ex-Manchester United team-mate Danny Simpson, told GOAL recently of why CR7 will always rank above Messi in his eyes: “The best thing about Ronaldo, he adapts. He adapted at 18/19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted at Juve. He’s always adapting. He’s adapting now in Saudi, he’s adapted with Portugal. That’s why, for me, he is the best player in the world.
“I don’t think - no offence to Messi, he’s an unbelievable talent, but he’s never really had to adapt all these different parts of his game. Ronaldo, when he first came [to United], couldn’t head the ball! Now he’s probably the best header in the world - up there as a No.9. Honestly, it was a joy to be around him for a few years and see what he’s gone on to do.”
When will Ronaldo retire? Another contract being mooted
Ronaldo is now tied to a contract in the Middle East through to the summer of 2027. It has been suggested that - with 1,000 career goals and the opportunity to play alongside eldest son Cristiano Jr forming part of his future plans - the evergreen Portuguese could play on beyond the expiration of his current deal and into his mid 40s.
