'Football won't be the same' - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi critics told to enjoy Portugal and Argentina icons while they're still around as ex-Man Utd star Nani labels ex-team-mate 'a machine'
Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani wants fans to enjoy the final years of the glittering careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
- Nani urges fans to stop criticising Ronaldo and Messi
- Admits 'football won't be the same' when the duo retire
- Labels CR7 'a machine'