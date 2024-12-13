Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary Sporting CP performance against Man Utd revisited by the man who marked him - and how Arsenal 'thought they had a deal' for future superstar before Sir Alex Ferguson intervened
Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary performance against Manchester United which convinced the Red Devils to sign him has been revisited by John O'Shea.
- O'Shea marked Ronaldo in breakthrough game
- Portuguese signed for United six days later
- 'Pleasure to share pitch with him'