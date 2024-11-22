UEFA Nations League trophy Cristiano Ronaldo mixGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Cristiano Ronaldo's last shot at European glory? Nations League quarter-final & semi-final draws confirmed as eight UEFA heavyweights learn their fate

C. RonaldoUEFA Nations League APortugalDenmark vs PortugalDenmarkNetherlands vs SpainNetherlandsSpainItaly vs GermanyItalyGermanyCroatia vs FranceCroatiaFrance

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have learnt who they will face in the Nations League quarter-finals as UEFA confirm the knockout fixture list.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Portugal to face Denmark in Nations League quarters
  • Italy to face Germany in Portugal's half
  • Spain take on Netherlands; Germany face Croatia
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱