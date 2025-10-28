Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo, where are you?! Al-Nassr dumped out of King's Cup by 10-man Al-Ittihad thanks to Karim Benzema & Houssem Aoaur goals
Benzema shines as Ronaldo crashes out of cup
Al-Nassr started the game on top and dominated possession, but somewhat against the run of play, it was Al-Ittihad who broke the deadlock. From a quick counter-attack, Moussa Diaby exchanged a one-two with Benzema near the centre circle before making a dart towards the right flank. Diaby soon found Benzema with an inch-perfect cross as the ex-Real Madrid star entered the box from the left side and scored past Bento to break the deadlock.
Ronaldo was well marked and remained until the half-hour mark when the Al-Nassr star received a through ball from Angelo Gabriel. Ronaldo entered the box from the left side before a cross in the middle, which was deflected by an Al-Ittihad defender and fell in front of Gabriel. The former Chelsea player took a first-time shot which went past the goalkeeper.
On the stroke of half-time, Al-Ittihad restored their lead as Houssem Aouar followed a through ball and entered the box before wiggling past his marker and finding the back of the net with a brilliant strike.
Ronaldo and Co went all guns blazing right from the kick off in the second half as Jorge Jesus' side looked desperate for an equaliser. Al-Ittihad dealt a major blow at the start of the game after the break as they were reduced to 10 men following Ahmed Al Julaydan's sending off for a poor challenge on Aiman
Yahya.
Al-Nassr further increased their intensity as the game reached its climax, however, a strong defensive performance from the visitors denied them from scoring the much-needed equaliser. Jesus' side will be back in action in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday as they take on Al Feiha at home.
The MVP
Veteran French forward Benzema stole the limelight with a clinical finish early in the game from Diaby's assist. The former Ballon d'Or winner showed he has still got it as it him who had initiated the move on his own half and fed Diaby with a starting pass.
The big loser
The star-studded Al-Nassr attack had a rare off day as they produced a subdued and were toothless for most of the match. Despite starting the game in an aggressive mode, the Ronaldo-led attack failed to capitalise on the chances they created.
Match rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
