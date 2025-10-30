Cristian Chivu 'starting to enjoy' his job as Inter coach admits to worrying start before getting Nerazzurri 'back on track'

The veteran Turkish midfielder has been in absolutely stunning form this season, scoring six goals in 11 games in all competitions. He is currently tied with Lautaro Martinez as the club's joint-highest top scorer in the 2025-26 season.

His exploits were on display once again against Fiorentina, as he broke the deadlock in the 66th minute through a long-range piledriver, before making it a brace with a penalty in the 88th minute. He showed his class despite not having help from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been sidelined due to an injury.

"His quality is beyond question," Chivu told reporters after the game. "Hakan has been one of the best players in the world in his position for years. He just needed to re-energise and overcome a difficult period. Now we're reaping the benefits of a great midfielder's work: that long-range shot isn't something you experience in training."

After the game, the former AC Milan star credited his manager for his purple patch. “Thanks to the coach who gives something extra from a mental standpoint and in terms of being hungry to win," he said.

Speaking to Sky, he added: “Everyone knows that if you play for Inter, you have to aim for the highest objectives. The team deserves that. It was difficult with the Club World Cup, but the coach really helped us mentally, so the important thing was not so much the motivation, but the discipline.”