Getty Images Sport
'Continue fighting for championships' - Club América sell 49 percent stake to General Atlantic in landmark strategic partnership
General Atlantic acquires 49 percent of Club América
Club América confirmed a major strategic alliance on Tuesday, announcing that global investment firm General Atlantic has acquired a 49 percent ownership stake in the club. Grupo Ollamani, which manages both América and Estadio Banorte, will retain the remaining 51 percent and full control of sporting and institutional decisions.
'Long-term vision'
In a statement, the club emphasized that the partnership is designed to strengthen its long-term vision without altering its essence or leadership structure.
“This alliance adds global experience and a long-term vision, while preserving something fundamental: América’s leadership, direction, and identity will remain at home, alongside our loyal supporters,” the club said.
The agreement will be structured through a newly created entity that will own Club América, Estadio Banorte, and the surrounding land. According to Grupo Ollamani, the objective is to accelerate the next phase of growth and innovation across sporting, commercial, and infrastructure projects.
Emilio Azcárraga Jean remains executive chairman
Emilio Azcárraga Jean will continue as executive chairman of the board, reinforcing continuity at the top. While the transaction represents a partial sale, the Azcárraga family maintains control, ensuring that América’s sporting priorities remain intact.
Kraft Group joins as a strategic partner for growth and innovation
The announcement also introduced a strategic collaboration with The Kraft Analytics Group, part of the broader Kraft Group empire led by American businessman Robert Kraft. Though often confused with the food industry, Kraft Group is a major force in global sports, technology, and data analytics, with deep experience in the NFL and MLS. Its involvement is expected to provide advanced analytics, operational expertise, and proven management models.
As part of the restructuring, América also revealed the creation of “Grupo Águilas,” a new holding entity that will consolidate the club, Estadio Azteca, and adjacent properties under one umbrella.
“Our greatest commitment is to continue fighting for championships, filling the stadium with emotion, and proudly representing millions of América fans in Mexico and around the world,” the club stated.
