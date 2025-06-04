All completed Chelsea transfers so far in 2025-26

GOAL rounds up all the completed Chelsea transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

Following the Europa Conference League win, Chelsea's rebuild under Enzo Maresca is entering a critical second phase as the 2025-26 season approaches.

After a whirlwind 2024-25 campaign filled with highs, lows, and plenty of off-field intrigue, the Blues have wasted no time getting involved in the summer transfer market once again.

Determined to shape a squad in Maresca’s image, Chelsea have already been active, ushering in fresh talent, offloading surplus players, and continuing their trademark strategy of signing for both the present and future.

Article continues below

As the new season edges closer, GOAL takes a look at all the completed Chelsea transfers so far in the 2025-26 campaign.