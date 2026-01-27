Comparing Lamine Yamal to Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is 'crazy', admits Dani Olmo

The stats for both players at the age of 18 highlight the different paths their careers took in their initial stages, largely due to the varying team circumstances and opportunities at Barca during their respective breakthroughs. Yamal has been involved in significantly more first-team football by age 18 than Messi was. Yamal has made a remarkable 127 senior professional appearances compared to Messi's 33 at the same age. He has scored 25 goals, compared to Messi's nine and contributed 37 assists, versus Messi's one, which is a testament to his immediate impact and the opportunities provided by the club and the Spanish national team. He had already won the UEFA Euro 2024 with Spain and multiple domestic trophies with Barcelona before his 18th birthday.

Conversely, Messi broke into a star-studded Barcelona team featuring established global icons like Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o, requiring him to bide his time and slowly integrate into the squad. While his initial numbers were modest, he quickly became a regular and his statistics exploded in the years that followed. He reached 100 appearances at age 20 with 40 goals and 19 assists.

